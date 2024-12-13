Oklahoma transfer WR Brenen Thompson commits to Mississippi State

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson runs with the ball after the catch versus Alabama on Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo by © William Purnell-Imagn Images)

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Brenen Thompson plans to continue his college career at Mississippi State. According to reports, Thompson committed to the Bulldogs on Friday. Thompson spent the the 2023 and 2024 seasons with head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners before entering the transfer portal on Dec 12. He began his career at Texas in 2022. He will now play under head coach Jeff Lebby, wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis and the rest of the Mississippi State staff.

In 2024, Thompson made 19 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He played in 11 games, with 10 starts, for the Sooners in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 545 offensive snaps and recorded an overall offensive grade of 54.5. In 17 total games with Oklahoma, Thompson recorded 26 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns. He also made one reception for 32 yards as a true freshman with the Longhorns in 2022. Thompson was a standout track athlete in high school as well. He recorded times of 10.22 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20.73 in the 200-meter run. Thompson was a four-star wide receiver prospect out of Spearman High School in Texas in the 2022 class. He ranked as a top-150 prospect nationally, and also ranked as the No. 21 player in the state of Texas and No. 23 wide receiver in the 2022 cycle.