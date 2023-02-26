Starkville - Mississippi State's offense exploded Sunday as they defeated Arizona State 16-3 and took the series.

Samford transfer Colton Ledbetter continues to be a dominant piece at the top of the Bulldog lineup. The junior centerfielder reached base in all five plate appearances today with three walks and a single, but the highlight of his day was a grand slam in the fourth inning.

The Bulldog bats proved to be too much trouble for Sun Devil lefty Timmy Manning, a transfer from Florida. Mississippi State put three runs across the board in the bottom of the first after loading the bases. Luke Hancock and Slate Alford brought in a pair of runs with back-to-back sac flies, and Hunter Hines knocked in the third on a single into center.

"I thought one of the bigger swings of the day was Hunter Hines in the first," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "You think you’re going to get off the field and minimize it, and he gets that last swing. It gives you something to run with."

The three-spot gave Diamond Dog starter Landon Gartman a boost of confidence after allowing a run home on a double steal in the top of the first. The Memphis transfer gave the Bulldogs a competitve start in his 2nd appearance in the Maroon & White with seven strikeouts in five innings while allowing four hits, three walks and two runs.

Mississippi State batted around in the fourth inning and knocked Manning out before record an out, and he exited with six earned runs. Kellum Clark and Bryce Chance plated two runs on a pair of singles before the Sun Devils turned to right-hander Matt Tieding. Tieding had pitched three hitless innings on Saturday night, but Ledbetter made him pay for hanging a 3-1 curveball and crushed a grand slam over the student section in right field.

Junior shorstop Lane Forsythe barrelled a fastball over the left-center wall in the sixth. It was only the second home run in his career but he's off to a solid start to the 2023 season with a .794 OPS. Hines followed with a two-run shot in the 7th which really sealed the deal on a Bulldog victory as they led 12-2.

"Lane’s been a lot better. He’s worked really hard," Lemonis said. "He’s worked on his body. He's worked on his swing with Coach Gautreau. You’re seeing a better offensive player right now. He’s running better. He’s fighting two strikes a lot better, and really helping us at that part of the lineup."

Lefty Tyler Davis pitched two scoreless frames for Mississippi State in relief of Gartman. The VCU transfer had a rough start to the season but began to return to his true form today allowing just two baserunners and fanning two ASU hitters.

"I saw the normal Tyler Davis. That’s what he normally is," Lemonis said. "Had a rough outing there in the middle, but had a really good spring training for us. He’s had a great college career. He’s an important arm for us. I thought you saw tonight what he can do for us."

Arizona State DH Ethan Long sent a Colby Holcombe fastball over the centerfield wall in the 8th but the Bulldog bats continued to extent the lead in the bottom half. Will Rogers, who had started in left field the past two days, entered for the Sun Devils and after allowing the first two runners to reach, Connor Hujsak plated a run on a sac fly.

The Bulldogs would clear the bench and got an at-bat for all of their available hitters. ASU made the switch to righty Ryan Hanks and Ross Highfill would smash a 2-run double down the left field line before Nate Chester scored on a wild pitch. Freshman Will Gibbs sealed the deal on a Bulldog victory in the ninth and struck out two ASU hitters.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 on the season and it marks the first time they've won back-to-back games this season. They'll be back in action Tuesday in Pearl to take on Southern Miss.