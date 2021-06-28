NOLA OL Cam East headed to Starkville

Massive St. Augustine (La.) three-star offensive lineman Cameron East will be bringing his talents north to Mississippi State after announcing his commitment on Monday night. The 24th rated player in the State of Louisiana joins a growing 2022 class for the Bulldogs that is now 14 players deep and currently the #13 class in the country according to Rivals.

East visited Starkville earlier in the month along with trips to TCU and Tulane before deciding to become a Bulldog. He announced his decision in front of his high school teammates and posted the video on social media.