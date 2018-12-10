Ticker
football

Nick Pendley commits to Mississippi State

Vernon Bailey • BulldogBlitz.com
Publisher

Mississippi State has received a verbal commitment from lineman Nick Pendley. The 6-foot-4 300-pounder from Creekview High School in Canton, Ga. chose the Bulldogs over Missouri, Colorado State, Memphis and South Florida among others.


