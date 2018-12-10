Nick Pendley commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State has received a verbal commitment from lineman Nick Pendley. The 6-foot-4 300-pounder from Creekview High School in Canton, Ga. chose the Bulldogs over Missouri, Colorado State, Memphis and South Florida among others.
Very Excited to announce I am officially 100% Committed to Mississippi State! HailState🐶#Prick @BallCoachJoeMo @mjohnson7672 @MattWilsonDPP @ChadSimmons_ @damehova9 @RecruitGeorgia @CarterGrizzlyFB @PJ247Sports #HailState #MoorDawgs19 @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/8uxcMliFj0— Nick Pendley (@NickPen74) December 11, 2018