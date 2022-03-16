Next Man Up for Bulldog Pitching Staff

It's almost time for SEC play, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs still have some big question marks on the mound. On Monday, the news broke that All-American Starter Landon Sims and Reliever Stone Simmons would both be shut down with season-ending UCL surgery, which means some new faces will need to emerge. Junior Preston Johnson and Sophomore Cade Smith seemed to have locked down two of the three spots in the weekend rotation. The pair of righties have each pitched 22+ innings so far this season and have kept their ERA below a 3.00. With Sims going down, it left one spot in that rotation open, and the good news for State is that they may have found that guy in Parker Stinnett. The Senior from Oxford has made two starts since the injury to Sims, and he was lights out. Stinnett dominated 17th ranked Texas Tech last Tuesday, pitching five shutout innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out a career-high 12 hitters. The 6'2" righty then followed it up with another phenomenal performance on Sunday with just five days rest, as he pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and one run and matching that 12 strikeout mark in a win over Princeton. "I probably misused him for a year and a half. He's probably more of a starter than he was a bullpen guy," said Head Coach Chris Lemonis.

Right Handed Pitcher Parket Stinnett (Mississippi State Athletics)

The bad news for the Bulldogs is that the bullpen depth is much thinner with Stinnett moving to the rotation and Simmons being shut down. Simmons was off to a perfect start to the season, allowing no baserunners in 4.1 innings. Stinnett had a bit of a rough go to begin this season out of a bullpen, entering his Texas Tech start with an 8.10 ERA in 6.2 innings but was a key piece of last season's bullpen with a 2.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. With two of their best options unavailable, some other faces will need to step up. The top bullpen arm so far has been lefty Pico Kohn. The freshman from Verbena, AL, has pitched 11 innings this season with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts. While Kohn doesn't wow you with his velocity, as his fastball sits around 88 mph, he keeps hitters off-balance with a curveball in the lower 70s. State will also rely heavily on right-hander Brandon Smith, a guy who's been with the program since 2019. Smith has pitched in 54 games during his Bulldog career, with a 4.22 ERA. The Richland, MS native is someone you can trust to pound the strike zone, as he's walked just two batters in 13.2 innings to go along with 11 strikeouts. Beyond those two, who can the Bulldog coaching staff trust? Drew Talley and Brooks Auger are a pair of right-handers that have both been solid in limited action. The two junior college transfers, Talley from Wallace State and Auger from Hinds, have pitched five innings this season and allowed four hits and one run. A more significant role is likely in store for each of them, but they both have shown promise in their limited action.

Right Handed Pitcher Brooks Auger (Mississippi State Athletics)