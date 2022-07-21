Nathaniel Watson takes pride in playing for the Bulldog Defense

While the Air Raid offense, Netflix, and conference realignment may have gotten the attention during Mike Leach's SEC Media Day press conference on Tuesday, redshirt senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson knows that defense is a priority for Mississippi State.

Watson hails from small town Maplesville, Alabama, and played wide receiver for Maplesville High School before winding up on the defensive side at MSU. Watson had seen little action in his first two and a half seasons, and when he did, it was at the MIKE backer spot but was thrown into the fire at SAM on the road at Georgia in 2020, a game where the Bulldogs had under 50 players suit up due to Covid protocols.

"People always ask about that game. Like how did I learn SAM in one day in the parking lot? I'll always remember learning SAM and going out there and having my teammates trust me and having the coaches trust me to step into that big role, and you know, and just being able to play," said Watson.

"Coach got told that one of our players got Covid that morning, and he came to me because I had played all three linebacker spots during fall camp, so I basically knew everything. I just needed a couple of pointers," said Watson.

Mississippi State couldn't come out on top that day as they fell to Georgia 31-24, but it was a big day for Watson and the Mississippi State front six as he racked 1.5 tackles for loss and helped hold UGA to a total of two yards on the ground.

The 6'2" 240-pound versatile linebacker had a strong finish to the year as he tallied eight tackles against Ole Miss and 13 in a win over Missouri. Watson parlayed that success into 2021, where he earned starting MIKE spot. It proved to be the right move for Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, and Watson finished the season 2nd on the team with 83 tackles and led the Bulldogs with five sacks.

While Watson has had his own successes on the field, Mississippi State didn't always play to their potential in 2021, and they'll look to right that wrong going into the 2022 season. It won't be easy as the Bulldogs have one of the toughest schedules in the country, as usual in the SEC West.

"Coach preaches every day about going 1-0 each week, so that's our mentality going 1-0 each week," said Watson. "We don't look forward to the next game. We just look at the task we have that week."

Last season the Bulldogs traveled up to Memphis in what turned out to be a disappointing and otherwise controversial loss. The Tigers will head to Starkville to kick off the 2022 season, and while many may have this game circled, Watson is treating it just like any game.

"There is definitely some revenge, but it's just an opportunity to go 1-0 at the end of the day. We're going to go out there and do what we do and hopefully get the win," said Watson.

A large portion of Mississippi State's defensive front returns this season, and Watson is among the top three linebackers coming back alongside Tyrus Wheat and Jett Johnson. The Bulldogs did lose Aaron Brule, who transferred to Michigan State, and State will need some unproven pieces to help fill the void. Among those impressed by Watson is DaShawn Page, who transferred from East Mississippi C.C. before last season, who mostly saw action as a reserve and on special teams in 2021 but had a big spring with Jett Johnson injured.

"He has been showing me a lot lately, so I look forward to sharing the field with him. I know he's got that dawg in him, and he's hungry because he shows it every time we compete during summer workouts and winter workouts. I just can't wait to see him out there with me," said Watson.

The identity of Mississippi State may be Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense, but Zach Arnett's 3-3-5 defense shouldn't be an afterthought. The Bulldogs had a Top 30 defense and the 12th ranked rushing defense in 2021, and Watson talked about why defense is

"We do what we got to do to make it known that we're tough on defense and that we're the anchor of the Mississippi State football team. At the end of the day, Coach Leach and the offense are gonna be top tier, but we're not too far behind," said Watson.

"We take pride in it. Mississippi State is built off defensive players going to the NFL. It's a defensive school, so the defensive players take a lot of pride in it. I take a lot of pride in it," said Watson.



