MS/AL All-Star Game: Alabama OL vs. DL

Watch the best reps from Team Alabama's offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen in one-on-ones at the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game practices.

Featured prospects:

OL Anez Cooper

DL Antavious Woody - FSU commit

OL Drew Bobo - Auburn commit

OL Eston Harris

DL Trevion McAlpine

DL Will Spain

OL Jacob Galmiche

OL Lucas Taylor - Mississippi State commit