Moss commits to State on Friday night

"I came to Starkville earlier in the day to watch my friends camp and I was talking with all of the coaches and sitting in the recruiting lounge during everything. After that, I took the rest of my visit and I got to see the academic side of things and the dorms and other stuff like that. We came back for the Top Dawg event and got to sit down and eat with the coaches and all that type of stuff. I was talking with coach (Mike) Leach and he was asking me if I was ready to be a Bulldog and I said I don't know yet. I talked to my mom and called my dad on the phone and I was like let's do it right now. My dad was on board with it and my mom was on board with it. That's when I told the coaches and they started getting excited."

Moss made his decision to commit after spending the day in Starkville to watch friends camp in front of the Bulldogs staff.

Mississippi State added to an impressive 2022 class on Friday night with the commitment of defensive end RJ Moss from Biloxi. Moss is a versatile athlete that plays both ways for his high school. He gives the Bulldogs a bigger rush end to compliment last month's rush end commitment Donterry Russell .

Moss said his dad was especially excited with his decision.

"My dad just got up and started smiling and he was super excited about my commitment. He was all on board with it. I already had a feeling I was going to go there, I just didn't know when I was going to announce it," he said.

The talented defender made the most of the dead period ending in June and he visited schools all across the Southeast including trips to Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and Tulane. He was supposed to visit Ole Miss on Friday, but his commitment put an end to that trip.

"I was going to visit Ole Miss, but I pulled the trigger (on my commitment) instead," he said.

When he thought back about what made him make that decision to commit to Mississippi State, Moss said a few things stuck out in his mind.

"When I had the one-on-one film session with the DL coach (Jeff) Phelps he was pulling up my film and their film and showing me how similar it was to what the other players are doing in their games at Mississippi State. He showed how I can be a great fit playing both three-tech and outside and he honestly just wants to coach me and be there in Starkville. He wants to keep that tradition of DL U and they've been on me since day and never stopped showing me love. They were also my first offer too. I was like go ahead and do this."

With his commitment over, Moss said he is in a weird spot because he saved his official visits this summer for games in the fall and he is not sure what he will do on that front moving forward.

"I was saving all of my official visits for game days and I have schools like Auburn telling me they are going to over in October," he said. "I wanted to see what the school atmospheres are like and game days are like so I may do that. I still have all five official visits left."



Moss had five sacks in eight games last year for Biloxi HS after transferring from Belle Chasse, La. to Biloxi.