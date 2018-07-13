Montez Sweat's path to Starkville wasn't typical. The Stone Mountain (Ga.) native was originally a two-star prospect at tight end who chose to attend Michigan State back in 2014, but he surprisingly left after one season with the team.

From there, Sweat ended up as a three-star pass rusher on the JUCO level after posting 39 tackles and five sacks for Copiah-Lincoln C.C. in 2016. Despite his success, he didn't have many options as far as his next move.

Mississippi State was one of those few options -- an unexpected stroke of luck for both parties.

During his first year on campus, Sweat dominated opposing SEC offenses. He tied Texas A&M's Landis Durham for the conference lead in sacks with 10.5 while also collecting 48 tackles (15.5 of them for a loss).

That success has led to a lot of attention for the 6-foot-6, 245-pound edge player. According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Sweat is one of college football's Top 11 defensive linemen to keep an eye on in 2018.

Here's what Zierlein had to say about the Mississippi State product: