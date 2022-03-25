Molinar to Test NBA Draft Waters

The past two seasons, Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar has been a standout in the SEC, averaging 17.1 points per game. After a First Team All-SEC campaign, the junior from Panama announced his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

He took to twitter this afternoon to say:

"First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love since I was a kid and granting me the opportunity to play at the highest level.

"Growing up in Panama City, Panama, I've always dreamt of going to college in the United States to play the sport I love while having the best possible college experience. My Bulldog family experience has been amazing, and I couldn't have asked for a better one. Ever since day one, you've welcomed me with open arms and charming love.

"To my family: Thank you for all the sacrifices you've made to allow me to achieve my dreams. Mom and dad, I'm forever thankful for the unconditional love and support through every single moment of my life. I'll continue to male you proud and keep being that role model for my siblings. I love you with all my heart.

"To my teammates: We have competed through blood, sweat and tears. You've pushed me to my limits to become a better player. We became brothers in this journey. I love you all.

"Thanks to Coach Howland and the entire staff for the opportunity and support given to me to represent the Bulldog family the best way possible. Thanks to Coach Korey (McCray) for recruiting me, believing in me since day one and giving me the opportunity to play college basketball. I've enjoyed my conversations with Coach (Chris) Jans, and I'm excited about his visit for the program.

"Thanks to my friends and to everyone in Panama City. You've helped me throughout this journey with immense love and support. I couldn't be prouder of being Panamanian and to represent these six letters the right way.

"With that being said, I'm declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility."

Molinar was a 3-star recruit out of Veritas Prep in Calabasas, CA, and averaged 5.9 points as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. As a sophomore, Molinar had a breakout season averaging 16.7 points and helped lead the Bulldogs to an appearance in the NIT Championship game.

The 6'3" guard built off an impressive sophomore season, averaging 17.5 points per game, scoring in double figures in all 34 games, and being named the 2022 Bailey Howell Trophy Recipient, given to the top college basketball player in Mississippi.

