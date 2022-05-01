Missouri's Walk Off Bomb Costs State the Series

Columbia, MO- It went down the wire, but bad timely hitting and a walk-off homer cost the Bulldogs the series as Missouri won the rubber match 7-6.

State got off to a hot start offensively as a solo shot from Kamren James and a 2-run 473-foot moonshot from Hunter Hines gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 first-inning lead. However, that would be the only inning Missouri starter would pitch, and when the Tigers brought in right-hander Carter Rustad, things slowed down for the Mississippi State offense.

Sophomore Cade Smith was on his way to a solid outing, as he had allowed only two runs in his first four innings of work but began to fall apart in the fifth. Mizzou got a pair of runners on with a walk and a single into left and brought in the tying run on a wild pitch. After another single, the Tigers had two on with two outs, and centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer sent a 3-run blast over the centerfield wall, just his 2nd of the season.

Rustad tossed 4.1 innings scoreless innings and left in the sixth with a man on first. The Bulldogs managed to get six hits off him, but the timely hitting wasn't there and was the theme of the ballgame as State went a mere 4-23 at the plate with runners on base and 2-12 with runners in scoring position on the day.

Mississippi State RJ Yeager kept his hot streak going, hitting a 2-run bomb off Mizzou reliever Austin Cheeley, cutting the lead to 6-5. The transfer from Mercer has been the Bulldogs' best hitter this season, as his 4-homer weekend puts him as 16 on the year.

3.1 shutout innings from Pico Kohn and KC Hunt kept the Bulldogs in the ballgame, and State was able to tie the ballgame up in the seventh, as Hunter Hines and Brad Cumbest hit back-to-back one-out doubles, but they couldn't get the lead as Kellum Clark would ground out and Slate Alford would strikeout. RJ Yeager reached on a one-double in the eighth, but again the Bulldogs couldn't bring the go-ahead run as Kamren James and Luke Hancock both struck out.

Hunt went back out for the 9th, and Missouri shortstop Josh Day, a native of Natchez, Mississippi, walked it off for the Tigers with a homer to right field to take the series from the Bulldogs for a 2nd consecutive year.

The loss drops Mississippi State to 9-12 in the SEC, and with just three series left against Florida, Texas A&M, and Tennessee, it's looking more and more difficult for the Bulldogs to reach the NCAA tournament.