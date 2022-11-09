Mississippi State (6-3, 6-3 SEC) is set to host the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. on ESPN Saturday after an overtime win over Auburn.

We talked to Anthony Dasher of Rivals' UGASports to get an inside look at Georgia.

Dasher: Outside linebacker Nolan Smith (torn pec) is out for the year, as is safety Dan Jackson. Outside linebacker Robert Beal suffered a stinger against Tennessee but is practicing and expected back. Other injured Bulldogs expected to play include offensive lineman Amarius Mims (knee) and offensive lineman Xavier Truss (toe). Running back Kenny McIntosh is dealing with a deep thigh bruise but is expected to play. The Bulldogs would love to get wide receiver AD Mitchell (high ankle sprain) but he has yet to take part in any reps since suffering the injury against Samford.

We all know that Georgia has been a wagon this season, but is there any weaknesses that teams have been able to exploit?

Dasher: Not really. At least so far. Georgia has had some games (Kent State and Missouri) where teams had some success moving the ball, but ever since then, teams have not had much success at all moving the football. Hendon Hooker came in with a ton of hype but did not throw a single touchdown pass all game. Kirby Smart has a lot of respect for MSU quarterback Will Rogers, who can certainly present some problems if the Bulldogs are not prepared.

Stetson Bennett IV probably doesn't get the credit he deserves from college football fans. How would you assess his play this season?

Dasher: It's been great. You look at the SEC stats today and you'll see that Bennett is actually second in passing yardage right behind Rogers. His knowledge of the offense and the fact he has the ability to run the football has made him a tough player to defend. His knowledge of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense is second to none. As Bennett goes, so does Georgia's offense, and so far he's been everything coaches have hoped he would be.

We've all heard about Georgia's dominant defense. Who are the playmakers to watch on that side of the ball?

Dasher: It starts with defensive tackle Jalen Carter who is projected as a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Carter's ability to push the pocket and create havoc (two forced fumbles against Tennessee) is key to Georgia's defensive success. Also keep an eye on middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who is picking right up where Nakobe Dean left off. In the secondary, true freshman Malaki Starks and senior Christopher Smith gave Georgia arguably the best pair of safeties in the SEC. Cornerback Kelee Ringo, who sealed the National Championship with his pick-6 against Alabama and had a key interception last week against Tennessee, is also one to watch.

What are your expectations for the game and score prediction?

Dasher: I'll start by saying I don't believe Georgia will have any sort of letdown. There's simply too much on the line for the Bulldogs to allow that to happen. Rogers gets rid of the ball quickly, and that could present a problem. Starkville at night can be a tough place to play, there's no doubt about that. However, I just think has too much overall talent and too much at stake for the Bulldogs to fall short. I'll say Georgia 35-14.