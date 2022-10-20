#24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is set to travel to Tuscaloosa to take on #6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) 6:00 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

We talked to Tony Tsoukalas of Rivals' TideIllustrated to get an inside look at Alabama. Here is what Tsoukalas had to say of the Crimson Tide:

What is Alabama’s injury situation heading into this week’s matchup?

Tsoukalas: Alabama has played seven straight games, so it’s bound to have guys banged up. However, as far as availability goes, the Crimson Tide is in pretty good shape. Bryce Young’s shoulder looked completely fine against Tennessee, so he should be good to go.

Wednesday, Nick Saban said receiver Tyler Harrell, who has been battling a foot injury, was available last week and could be close to making his Alabama debut. Starting inside linebacker Jalen Moody appeared in just one snap last week after missing the game against Texas A&M with a bruised kidney. He’s practicing with the team though and should be available.

Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs was named a mid-season All-American. What makes him such a dynamic running back?

Tsoukalas: He’s different than what Alabama is used to at the running back position. He’s similar to Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey in that he is an elite pass catcher out of the backfield. He actually leads Alabama with 27 receptions on the year.

After carrying the ball just 25 times over the first four games, he’s become Alabama’s bell cow back in recent weeks, rushing for a combined 463 yards and five touchdowns against Arkansas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Mississippi State struggled with the Alabama pass rush last season. What makes that group so tough to block?

Tsoukalas: Alabama has what it calls its “three-headed monster” featuring a trio of five-star edge rushers in Will Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner. Against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide featured its “cheetah package” which places all three of those players on the field at the same time. That being said, Tennessee’s spread-out attack and high-tempo offense prevent Alabama from blitzing too much, resulting in just one sack on the day.

What is the biggest weakness of this year's Alabama team?

Tsoukalas: Discipline. Alabama ranks No. 129 out of 131 Division I teams averaging 9.4 penalties per game. Against Tennessee last week, the Crimson Tide piled up a school-record 17 penalties resulting in 130 yards. Alabama has been flagged at least six times in each of its seven games this season and has picked up double-digit penalties three times.

Lastly, what are your keys to the game and score prediction?

Tsoukalas: This is usually an obvious one, but turnovers will be key. Mississippi State leads the SEC with 14 forced turnovers while Alabama has forced just five. Last year Will Rogers moved the ball through the air but tossed three interceptions. He’ll need to have a mistake-free game to keep things close for the Bulldogs.

With all that said, Mississippi State keeps drawing the short straw of facing Alabama after a loss. I expect the Crimson Tide to come out firing and looking to prove a point. Alabama 41, Mississippi State 13