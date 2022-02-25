Mississippi State Upset by Northern Kentucky to Open Series
Starkville, MS- On a cold Friday afternoon, Mississippi State had a rough day of baseball, getting upset by Northern Kentucky 7-6.
The Bulldogs struck first, getting out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Freshman DH Hunter Hines led off with a triple over the centerfielder's head, and Centerfielder Matt Corder knocked him in on a groundout. Left fielder Brad Cumbest got hit by a pitch, and right fielder Kellum Clark walked. Senior shortstop Tanner Leggett continued his hot streak knocking in Cumbest with a single to center.
Landon Sims started out hot, retiring the first 6 NKU batters, but got into a bit of trouble in the 3rd inning. NKU designated hitter Liam Ackman reached on an error by Kamren James, and left fielder Brennan Gick followed that up with a bunt single. 3rd baseman Manny Vorhees knocked in a run with an RBI single, and 1st baseman Ryan Glass gave the Norse a 3-2 lead with a 2-RBI double.
Northern Kentucky starter Kyle Klingenbeck really settled in during the third inning, allowing just one baserunner throughout the next three innings.
"We're not hitting the fastball," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.
Northern Kentucky struck again in the fifth inning. Centerfielder Brandon Tucker led off with a single off of Sims, and Manny Vorhees hit a double. Catcher Jaden Wakeham scored Tucker on a ground ball to give NKU a 4-2 lead.
Senior righty Parker Stinnett relieved Landon Sims to start the sixth and surrendered three singles pushing another NKU run across, giving them a 5-2 lead.
Hunter Hines led off the bottom of the sixth with a bomb over the right field seats, the first homer of his career. The freshman from Madison Central is off to a hot start to the season, hitting .294 with a 1.017 OPS and going 2-5 today. However, that was all State got in the sixth as Klingenbeck would retire the next three bulldog hitters.
Stinnett went back out to start the seventh and surrendered a leadoff double to Manny Vorhees. He would strike out Glass, and State would make the switch to Cam Tullar to face the lefty Jayden Wakeham. Tullar struck out Wakeman, but got into some trouble after that. He would hit shortstop Noah Fisher with a pitch, and 2nd baseman John Odom would reach on an infield single. With the bases loaded, Tullar would walk the next two NKU hitters. State found themselves down 7-3, put in junior righty Stone Simmons who got them out of the inning.
The Bulldogs had a big chance to get back in it in the seventh. Northern Kentucky put in righty Nick Noble to relieve Klingenbeck, and they drew two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first batters of the frame. Catcher Logan Tanner would knock in a run on a grounder with the bases loaded and one out, but that was all they got.
Andrew Mulhern started the eighth for NKU. Down 7-4, State got the first three runners on base with walks from R.J. Yeager and Matt Corder, and a single from Von Seibert, who pinch-hit for Cumbest. Northern Kentucky made the move to righty Bryson Longsbury. Right fielder Drew McGowan hit a dribbler back to the pitcher, and they got Yeager out at home for the first out. Tanner Leggett hit into a fielder's choice, they got McGowan out at 2nd, and Corder scored. Kamren James came to the plate with runners on the corners and 2 outs. Brayland Skinner, pinch-running for Seibert, scored on a wild pitch, and James walked. Down 1, State had an ample opportunity with 2 on, but Luke Hancock grounded out to end the inning.
"The runner in scoring position at-bats were really bad tonight from our side," said Lemonis. "I think everybody is trying to hit a tank."
Stone Simmons kept State in the game, shutting the Norse down in the eighth and ninth, but Lonsbury got State down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.
"I'm Embarrassed by the way we played," said Lemonis. "We’re just not playing tough baseball in every phase of the game. We’re going to have to get better."
The Bulldogs will get a chance to bounce back and win the series, as Preston Johnson is slated to start tomorrow, and Cade Smith on Sunday.