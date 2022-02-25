Mississippi State Upset by Northern Kentucky to Open Series

Starkville, MS- On a cold Friday afternoon, Mississippi State had a rough day of baseball, getting upset by Northern Kentucky 7-6. The Bulldogs struck first, getting out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Freshman DH Hunter Hines led off with a triple over the centerfielder's head, and Centerfielder Matt Corder knocked him in on a groundout. Left fielder Brad Cumbest got hit by a pitch, and right fielder Kellum Clark walked. Senior shortstop Tanner Leggett continued his hot streak knocking in Cumbest with a single to center.



Senior Shortstop Tanner Leggett (Mississippi State Athletics)

Landon Sims started out hot, retiring the first 6 NKU batters, but got into a bit of trouble in the 3rd inning. NKU designated hitter Liam Ackman reached on an error by Kamren James, and left fielder Brennan Gick followed that up with a bunt single. 3rd baseman Manny Vorhees knocked in a run with an RBI single, and 1st baseman Ryan Glass gave the Norse a 3-2 lead with a 2-RBI double. Northern Kentucky starter Kyle Klingenbeck really settled in during the third inning, allowing just one baserunner throughout the next three innings. "We're not hitting the fastball," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis. Northern Kentucky struck again in the fifth inning. Centerfielder Brandon Tucker led off with a single off of Sims, and Manny Vorhees hit a double. Catcher Jaden Wakeham scored Tucker on a ground ball to give NKU a 4-2 lead. Senior righty Parker Stinnett relieved Landon Sims to start the sixth and surrendered three singles pushing another NKU run across, giving them a 5-2 lead. Hunter Hines led off the bottom of the sixth with a bomb over the right field seats, the first homer of his career. The freshman from Madison Central is off to a hot start to the season, hitting .294 with a 1.017 OPS and going 2-5 today. However, that was all State got in the sixth as Klingenbeck would retire the next three bulldog hitters.



