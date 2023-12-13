Leaving Mississippi State

11/15 - RB Simeon Price

Price lost his true freshman campaign to injury in 2021 but emerged as the Bulldogs' #3 running back in 2022. That season, the Pensacola, Fla. native rushed for 150 yards and caught 13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Price got lost in the shuffle during the 2023 season and carried the ball only five times for 41 yards while making two receptions for 13 yards.

11/15 - WR Jacoby Bellazar

Bellazar redshirted the 2023 season after transferring from Southwest Mississippi Community College. He appeared in two games and made one reception for 13 yards.

11/16 - WR Nakai Poole

Poole redshirted his freshman season with the Bulldogs. The three-star recruit out of Norcross (Ga.) High School held offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Missouri and Louisville among many others.

11/16 - S Will James

James redshirted his freshman season with the Bulldogs, appearing in one game at Auburn. The two-star prospect also held offers from Indiana, Colorado, Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic.

11/24 - QB Will Rogers

Rogers leaves Mississippi State as one of the most accomplished passers in school history. He started 40 games over four seasons with the Bulldogs, and threw for 12,315 yards, 96 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Injuries and a scheme change plagued Rogers during the 2023 campaign, as he threw for 1,626 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games while completing a career-worst 59.9% of his passes.

11/29 - TE Ryland Goede

Goede spent one season at Mississippi State after spending four seasons at Georgia. He appeared in 11 games with seven starts while being primarily used as a blocking tight end. Goede made one catch for 18 yards in the maroon and white.

11/30 - OL Steven Losoya III

Losoya spent two seasons at Mississippi State after transferring from Middle Tennessee State, making 21 starts. He primarily played left guard and center in 2022 before becoming the team's starting right guard in 2023. Losoya committed to Vanderbilt on 12/11.

12/6 - WR Zavion Thomas

Thomas was Mississippi State's second leading receiver as a sophomore, hauling in 40 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown. Also a dynamic return specialist, the Louisiana native returned a punt for a touchdown as a freshman in 2022 and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2023.

12/7 - S Corey Ellington

Ellington saw his first extended playing time as a junior in 2023. The Lexington, Miss. native made seven starts on the season, and totaled 66 tackles, two pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

12/7 - CB DeCarlos Nicholson

Nicholson spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and he saw his first extensive action as a senior. The Petal, Miss. native made seven starts on the season and tallied 42 tackles and two pass breakups.

12/10 - RB Jo'Quavious Marks

Marks spent four seasons at Mississippi State and leaves the program as the all-time leader in receptions with 214. During his career, the Atlanta native totaled 1,883 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground with 1,225 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

12/13 - CB Decamerion Richardson

Richardson spent four seasons at Mississippi State and was a starter for the past two. As a junior, the Bossier City, La. native made 85 tackles with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. As a senior, Richardson made 79 tackles with seven pass breakups.





Committed to Mississippi State

12/8 - Baylor QB Blake Shapen

Shapen comes to Mississippi State after a four-year career at Baylor where he made 23 starts. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Shapen replaced an injured Gerry Bohannon and led the Bears to a victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. As the full time starter in 2022, Shapen completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns and ten interceptions. The Shreveport, La. native missed four games due to injury in 2023, and completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight starts.

12/13 - North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones