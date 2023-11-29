Starkville - Mississippi State tight end Ryland Goede entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as a graduate transfer. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end spent one season at Mississippi State and was primarily used as a blocker. Goede appeared in 11 games for the Bulldogs with seven starts. He made one reception for 18 yards and posted a run blocking grade of 57.6, according to PFF.

Prior to his time at Mississippi State, the Kennesaw, Ga. native spent four seasons at Georgia. He redshirted his initial season on campus in 2019 and missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. Goede saw action as a reserve tight end over the next two seasons, but did not record a reception.

As a recruit out of Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) High School, Rivals rated Goede as a three-star prospect. He was ranked as the #39 prospect in Georgia and the #18 tight end in the country, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Florida among many others.

Goede is the sixth player to enter the transfer portal from Mississippi State and the second since Jeff Lebby took over as head coach, following senior quarterback Will Rogers. Running back Simeon Price, safety Will James and wide receivers Jacoby Bellazar and Nakai Poole entered the transfer portal following Zach Arnett's firing earlier this month.