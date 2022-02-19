Mississippi State Snaps Losing Streak, Tops Missouri with Ease

Starkville, MS- Mississippi State rolled past Missouri tonight winning 68-49, snapping a 4-game losing streak for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State moves to 6-7 in the SEC and 15-11 overall while Missouri falls to 4-9 in conference and 10-16 overall. The Bulldogs got out a bit of a cold start, as they were tied 7-7, 7 minutes into the game, but Andersson Garcia energized them with 2 steals and 2 fastbreak scores in a span of 20 seconds. “He gave us a huge lift in the first half,” said Head Coach Ben Howland.



After that it was no looking back as they outscored them 27-16 for the rest of the first half. The second half went much the same as Mississippi State was in cruise control the rest of the way, playing great defense, they held Missouri to just 49 points and a 31.3% field goal percentage. Iverson Molinar saw a lot of double teams, but still had an efficient day scoring 13 points on 5-6 shooting. State however was still able to get big contributions elsewhere, as Tolu Smith had a bounce back game scoring 16, D.J. Jeffries had 12 with 5 assists, and Garrison Brooks had 10 with 7 rebounds.



Redshirt Junior Center Tolu Smith (Mississippi State Athletics)