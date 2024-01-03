Orlando - Mississippi State was well represented in a talented Under Armour All-American game on Wednesday, with three Bulldog signees contributing to a 39-9 win for Team Ice. Quarterback signee Michael Van Buren of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy got things started on a 65-yard touchdown drive to open the ballgame. The 6'1", 180-pound four-star was in complete command of the offense, completing 4/4 passes he attempted to along with a nine-yard scramble on the drive. Van Buren hit Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey for a 33-yard completion on 3rd down, and he stepped up in the pocket to find Alabama commit Ryan Williams for a 16-yard touchdown strike. It was the start of a big day for the one-time Oregon pledge, who was named the game's MVP.



Of the five signal callers who saw action in the game, Van Buren had the highest completion percentage and the most passing yards, completing 10/15 passes for 123 yards while splitting time with NC State signee Cedrick Bailey Jr. for Team Ice. Van Buren also completed a pair of two-point conversions through the air, and hauled one in on a Philly Special throw from Williams. The game's leading receiver was none other than Mississippi State signee Mario Craver of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville. After leading his team to a 6A State Title, Craver put his blazing speed on display with a 51-yard catch and run down the right sideline from Bailey. The 5'10" 160-pound Craver finished with two receptions for 66 yards. His second reception came on a slant from his future teammate Van Buren, and he muscled his way through the Team Fire defense for some yards after the catch.



Starkville (Miss.) standout receiver Braylon "Stonka" Burnside made two receptions for eight yards, but the highlight of his evening came at halftime. The four-star prospect made his long anticipated decision, committing to Mississippi State over Ole Miss on national television.



