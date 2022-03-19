Mississippi State Shut Out By Georgia in SEC Opener

Athens, GA- Mississippi State kicked off SEC play last night visiting #20 Georgia, and it was an ugly night for the offense as they lost 11-0.

Georgia was led by Preseason All-American pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who dominated the Mississippi State lineup. The 6'6" entered last night's game with a 2.39 ERA and a 27-1 strikeout to walk ratio. In eight innings of work, Cannon shut out the State lineup allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out nine. He had his fastball working around 93-95 MPH and kept hitters off balance with a changeup thrown at lefties and a slider thrown at righties.

Preston Johnson made his fourth start for Mississippi State and had a solid performance overall. The senior from Hinds C.C. threw six innings, allowed five hits, and struck out ten Georgia hitters. However, a pair of homers proved costly for Johnson. In the second inning, he hung a curveball to Georgia left fielder Connor Tate for a solo shot and left a fastball over the plate centerfielder Ben Anderson for a 2-run bomb in the fifth. Johnson didn't get any help from his defense as well as Georgia scored a run on a throwing error by Kamren James in the third.

Lefty Cam Tullar pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in relief of Johnson, but the Mississippi State bullpen blew up in the eighth. Sophomore Mikey Tepper entered the game down 4-0 and surrendered a single and three consecutive walks, giving Georgia another run. Mississippi State then turned to freshman Cole Cheatham, a lefty from Ardmore, AL, and after two fielder's choices, a balk, and three hits, Georiga quickly found themselves up 11-0.

Mississippi State will look to redeem themselves today as Parkett Stinnett will take the mound after last week's two great starts.