Mississippi State set to play Virginia in NIT

The Bulldogs didn't hear their name called for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, but they'll be able to continue their season in the NIT.

Mississippi State finished 18-15 and came in as a three seed in the Bottom Left Bracket. Ben Howland's team will face Virginia, who finished the season 19-13 and 6th overall in the ACC. While the higher seed would usually host, the Bulldogs will travel to Virginia as they cannot host due to renovations scheduled in Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State comes in at 57th in the NET rankings, while Virginia is 83rd. The Cavaliers picked up notable victories over Virginia Tech, Duke, and Miami throughout the season.

Last season the Bulldogs made it all the way to the NIT Championship Game, beating Saint Louis, Richmond, and Louisiana Tech before falling to Memphis.