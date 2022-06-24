Mississippi State's Molinar Signs Free Agent Deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

Draft Night didn't go as planned for Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, but the junior guard will still get an opportunity at the next level as he's agreed to a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a report by Stadium's Shams Charania.

The product of Panama City, Panama, has been a standout for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, earning First Team All-SEC Honors in 2022, along with the Bailey Howell Trophy, which is awarded to the top men's college basketball player in Mississippi.

The 22-year-old finished third in the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 17.5 points per game on 45.4% shooting and led the Bulldogs with 3.6 assists per game. His 86.7% free throw percentage was also second in the conference.

After moving to a point guard role in 2021-22, Molinar's 3-point shooting took a dip to 25.2%, down from 43.6% his sophomore year as a secondary creator to DJ Stewart. Molinar, however, makes his money inside the lane, as he shot 51.6% on his 2-pointers, and was one of eleven players in college basketball to make 70 or more floaters, and converted 53% of those attempts.

The 6'3" guard will presumably play with the Bucks in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month and join the roster of the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League Affiliate of the Bucks, in the fall. Should Molinar impress, he could earn himself a 2-way contract and find his way on to an NBA roster.

Milwaukee selected shooting guard Marjon Beauchamp of G-League Ignite with the 24th pick, and traded for the rights of French guard Hugo Besson who was selected by Indiana with the 58th pick.

Molinar joins DJ Stewart (Spurs), Reggie Perry (Trailblazers), Robert Woodard (Spurs), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), and Craig Sword (Wizards) as former Bulldogs in the NBA or the G-League. Mississippi State has not had a player selected in the draft since Perry and Woodard were selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA Draft.



