Mississippi State's Molinar Earns Bailey Howell Trophy
Every year the Bailey Howell trophy is given to the top men’s college basketball player in Mississippi. This year, there was no doubt that Iverson Molinar would be given that honor, as he beat out Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner and Southern Miss forward Tyler Stephenson.
The Panama native has been one of the top players in the SEC this season. He finished the regular season 3rd in the league in scoring (17.8 ppg), 2nd in free throw percentage (87%), and 6th in field goal percentage (46.2), which was 2nd among SEC guards.
Molinar spent his morning at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson to receive his trophy.
Molinar becomes the third player under Ben Howland to receive the award, joining NBA G-Leaguers Quinndary Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry.
The former 3-star recruit has blossomed into a legitimate professional prospect as a junior. Molinar is a dyanamic guard with elite finishing ability, and arguably has the best floater in the country, shooting 53% on 73 attempts. While he hasn't had the best season from the 3-point line, shooting just just 25.7%, but he shot 43.6% last season, and his elite free throw shooting is something that scouts use to project shooting ability at the next level.
Before Iverson is expected to move on the the pros, he will look to help Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament this week. The Bulldogs will take on South Carolina in Tampa on Thursday. Mississippi State split the season series with the Gamecocks, and Molinar averaged 15.5 points in those 2 games.