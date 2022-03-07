Mississippi State's Molinar Earns Bailey Howell Trophy

Every year the Bailey Howell trophy is given to the top men’s college basketball player in Mississippi. This year, there was no doubt that Iverson Molinar would be given that honor, as he beat out Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner and Southern Miss forward Tyler Stephenson.

The Panama native has been one of the top players in the SEC this season. He finished the regular season 3rd in the league in scoring (17.8 ppg), 2nd in free throw percentage (87%), and 6th in field goal percentage (46.2), which was 2nd among SEC guards.

Molinar spent his morning at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson to receive his trophy.