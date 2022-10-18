Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a mid-season All-American by the Associated Press this morning.

The junior out of Grenada, Mississippi, is tied for number one in the country with five interceptions this season with Utah's Clark Phillips III and Nevada's Bentlee Sanders.

Since arriving on campus in Starkville in 2020, Forbes has been a consistent playmaker for the Mississippi State defense, with 13 interceptions to his name. His two pick-sixes this season gives him five total in his career, which ties the SEC record held by Tennessee's Jackie Walker, who held the record since 1971.

The 6'0" 180-pound cornerback has also added on 20 tackles and six passes defended through the first seven games of the season, bringing his career total to 123 tackles and six passes defended.

Forbes was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season after his performance against Texas A&M where he intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and blocked a field goal which Decamerion Richardson returned for a touchdown.

Forbes has graded out as one of the top cornerbacks in the country this season by Pro Football Focus with an 82.6 defensive grade, good for 12th best in the country and number one in the SEC. He's been even better in pass coverage, with an 85.4 coverage grade putting him 10th in the country and 1st in the SEC.

The complete AP mid-season All-American Team is listed below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee.

Running backs — Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards — O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen — Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties — Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.