Mississippi State's 2023 Must-Gets- QB Chris Parson (TN)

After a year-long commitment to Florida State , Chris Parson pulled the plug on the Seminoles this week and reopened his recruitment- making him a must-get target for Mississippi State's 2023 class.

As a native of the Franklin/Brentwood TN area, I've had the pleasure of watching Chris Parson play in person a few times, and each time I've seen him he has left both my alma mater in ruins, and me more impressed than before.



Parson is extremely talented- he is ranked as a top 20 quarterback in this loaded 2023 class, was an Elite 11 contestant, and overall has incredible potential as a quarterback and player as he heads into his senior season.





Although the quarterback room at Mississippi State has some talented underclassmen like Sawyer Robertson and Braedyn Locke, the entire room lacks one major attribute: mobility.





Parson has and would bring that needed mobility to the table with his play- he has a great ability to avoid pressure in the pocket, extend plays outside of the pocket, make throws on the run, and scramble for big gains as well.





Obviously, in the Air Raid, you need to be able to throw the ball and when it comes to his arm talent, Parson has a ton of great things to show. Parson can flat-out launch it downfield, has terrific accuracy and ball placement, and can make some extremely difficult off-platform/on-the-run throws that are just ridiculous to watch.





With all that being said, Mississippi State needs to make a big push to get Chris Parson into their 2023 class. With his recent camp in Starkville and his dad being a former State graduate, things are starting to look like they could be headed in that way with his recruitment being reopened, keep your eyes peeled.