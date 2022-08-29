Starkville- Mississippi State has released its depth chart in front of its season opener with Memphis on Saturday.

Mike Leach's Bulldogs return the most starters among teams in the Southeastern Conference, but there are still some interesting takeaways.

On the offensive line, former East Mississippi C.C. standout Nick Jones earns the start at left guard after backing up Charles Cross at left tackle a year ago. Kwatrivous "Dolla Bill" Johnson kicks out to left tackle after spending most of last season at right guard. Kameron Jones, who started at left guard last year, and redshirt freshman Albert Reese remain in an ongoing battle at right tackle.

What was considered a "three horse race" by Mike Leach at the X wide receiver spot now has a clear front runner in sophomore Rara Thomas. Tulu Griffin and Georgia transfer Justin Robinson will compete for the 2nd spot.

Starkville native Rufus Harvey has been the buzz of training camp, and he's now earned his way into the starting Y receiver spot over Jaden Walley. Caleb Ducking put himself in front at the z receiver position after backing up Makai Polk last year.

On the defensive side, there were no surprises. Zach Arnett brings back all of his starters on the front six and three starters in the secondary. The two starters who are not back, Fred Peters and Martin Emerson, will be replaced by West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews and junior Decamerion Richardson.

Also of note is defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, who suffered an arm injury in practice a few weeks ago, is listed as a starter on the depth chart.

Coastal Carolina graduate transfer Massimo Biscardi wins out on the kicking job, while lefty Ben Raybon will handle kickoffs. Punter remains undecided as UMass transfer George Georgopoulos and senior Archer Trafford will duke it out in the final week.

The complete depth chart is listed below.

Quarterback

Starter: Jr. Will Rogers

Reserve: R-Fr. Sawyer Robertson

Running back

Starter: Jr. Jo'quavious Marks or Jr. Dillon Johnson or R-Fr. Simeon Price

X Wide Receiver

Starter: So. Rara Thomas

Reserve: Jr. Tulu Griffin or R-So. Justin Robinson

Y Wide Receiver

Starter: R-So. Rufus Harvey

Reserve: Jr. Jaden Walley or R-Sr. Scoobie Ford

H Wide Receiver

Starter: Gr. Austin Williams

Reserve: Gr. Jamire Calvin

Z Wide Receiver

Starter: R-Sr. Caleb Ducking

Reserve: R-Fr. Antonio Harmon or R-Fr. Jordan Mosley

Left Tackle

Starter: R-Sr. Kwatrivous Johnson

Reserve: Jr. Percy Lewis

Left Guard

Starter: R-Jr. Nick Jones

Reserve: R-Jr. Reed Buys

Center

Starter: Gr. LaQuinston Sharp

Reserve: R-Jr. Steven Losoya III

Right Guard

Starter: R-Sr. Cole Smith

Reserve: R-Fr. Albert Reese IV

Right Tackle

Starter: R-Jr. Kameron Jones or R-Fr. Albert Reese IV

Defensive End

Starter: Gr. Jordan Davis

Reserve: R-Jr. De'Monte Russell

Nose Guard

Starter: R-Sr. Cameron Young

Reserve: Sr. Nathan Pickering

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Gr. Jaden Crumedy

Reserve: Sr. Randy Charlton

SAM Linebacker

Starter: Sr. Tyrus Wheat

Reserve: Gr. Sherman Timbs

MIKE Linebacker

Starter: R-Sr. Nathaniel Watson

Reserve: So. J.P. Purvis

WILL Linebacker

Starter: R-Jr. Jett Johnson

Reserve: R-Jr. DeShawn Page

Cornerback

Starter: Jr. Emmanuel Forbes

Reserve: Gr. Esaias Furdge

Cornerback

Starter: Jr. Decamerion Richardson

Reserve: Sr. Marcus Banks

Safety

Starter: Gr. Jackie Matthews

Reserve: R-Jr. Dylan Lawrence

Safety

Starter: Sr. Collin Duncan

Reserve: R-Sr. Shawn Preston

Safety

Starter: Sr. Jalen Green

Reserve: So. Corey Ellington

Kicker

Starter: Gr. Massimo Biscardi

Reserve: R-Sr. Ben Raybon or Fr. Jordan Kennedy

Punter

Starter: R-Sr. Archer Trafford or Gr. George Georgopoulos

Kickoff Specialist

Starter: R-Sr. Ben Raybon

Reserve: Gr. Massimo Biscardi or Fr. Hudson Hollenbeck

Kick Returner

Starter: Jr. Tulu Griffin

Reserve Fr. Zavion Thomas

Punter Returner

Starter: Gr. Austin Williams or Jr. Emmanuel Forbes

Long Snapper

Starter: R-So. Hayes Hammond

Reserve: R-Fr. Rex Robich

Holder

Starter: Gr. George Georgopoulos

Reserve: R-Sr. Archer Trafford