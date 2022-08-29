Mississippi State releases depth chart ahead of season opener
Starkville- Mississippi State has released its depth chart in front of its season opener with Memphis on Saturday.
Mike Leach's Bulldogs return the most starters among teams in the Southeastern Conference, but there are still some interesting takeaways.
On the offensive line, former East Mississippi C.C. standout Nick Jones earns the start at left guard after backing up Charles Cross at left tackle a year ago. Kwatrivous "Dolla Bill" Johnson kicks out to left tackle after spending most of last season at right guard. Kameron Jones, who started at left guard last year, and redshirt freshman Albert Reese remain in an ongoing battle at right tackle.
What was considered a "three horse race" by Mike Leach at the X wide receiver spot now has a clear front runner in sophomore Rara Thomas. Tulu Griffin and Georgia transfer Justin Robinson will compete for the 2nd spot.
Starkville native Rufus Harvey has been the buzz of training camp, and he's now earned his way into the starting Y receiver spot over Jaden Walley. Caleb Ducking put himself in front at the z receiver position after backing up Makai Polk last year.
On the defensive side, there were no surprises. Zach Arnett brings back all of his starters on the front six and three starters in the secondary. The two starters who are not back, Fred Peters and Martin Emerson, will be replaced by West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews and junior Decamerion Richardson.
Also of note is defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, who suffered an arm injury in practice a few weeks ago, is listed as a starter on the depth chart.
Coastal Carolina graduate transfer Massimo Biscardi wins out on the kicking job, while lefty Ben Raybon will handle kickoffs. Punter remains undecided as UMass transfer George Georgopoulos and senior Archer Trafford will duke it out in the final week.
The complete depth chart is listed below.
Quarterback
Starter: Jr. Will Rogers
Reserve: R-Fr. Sawyer Robertson
Running back
Starter: Jr. Jo'quavious Marks or Jr. Dillon Johnson or R-Fr. Simeon Price
X Wide Receiver
Starter: So. Rara Thomas
Reserve: Jr. Tulu Griffin or R-So. Justin Robinson
Y Wide Receiver
Starter: R-So. Rufus Harvey
Reserve: Jr. Jaden Walley or R-Sr. Scoobie Ford
H Wide Receiver
Starter: Gr. Austin Williams
Reserve: Gr. Jamire Calvin
Z Wide Receiver
Starter: R-Sr. Caleb Ducking
Reserve: R-Fr. Antonio Harmon or R-Fr. Jordan Mosley
Left Tackle
Starter: R-Sr. Kwatrivous Johnson
Reserve: Jr. Percy Lewis
Left Guard
Starter: R-Jr. Nick Jones
Reserve: R-Jr. Reed Buys
Center
Starter: Gr. LaQuinston Sharp
Reserve: R-Jr. Steven Losoya III
Right Guard
Starter: R-Sr. Cole Smith
Reserve: R-Fr. Albert Reese IV
Right Tackle
Starter: R-Jr. Kameron Jones or R-Fr. Albert Reese IV
Defensive End
Starter: Gr. Jordan Davis
Reserve: R-Jr. De'Monte Russell
Nose Guard
Starter: R-Sr. Cameron Young
Reserve: Sr. Nathan Pickering
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Gr. Jaden Crumedy
Reserve: Sr. Randy Charlton
SAM Linebacker
Starter: Sr. Tyrus Wheat
Reserve: Gr. Sherman Timbs
MIKE Linebacker
Starter: R-Sr. Nathaniel Watson
Reserve: So. J.P. Purvis
WILL Linebacker
Starter: R-Jr. Jett Johnson
Reserve: R-Jr. DeShawn Page
Cornerback
Starter: Jr. Emmanuel Forbes
Reserve: Gr. Esaias Furdge
Cornerback
Starter: Jr. Decamerion Richardson
Reserve: Sr. Marcus Banks
Safety
Starter: Gr. Jackie Matthews
Reserve: R-Jr. Dylan Lawrence
Safety
Starter: Sr. Collin Duncan
Reserve: R-Sr. Shawn Preston
Safety
Starter: Sr. Jalen Green
Reserve: So. Corey Ellington
Kicker
Starter: Gr. Massimo Biscardi
Reserve: R-Sr. Ben Raybon or Fr. Jordan Kennedy
Punter
Starter: R-Sr. Archer Trafford or Gr. George Georgopoulos
Kickoff Specialist
Starter: R-Sr. Ben Raybon
Reserve: Gr. Massimo Biscardi or Fr. Hudson Hollenbeck
Kick Returner
Starter: Jr. Tulu Griffin
Reserve Fr. Zavion Thomas
Punter Returner
Starter: Gr. Austin Williams or Jr. Emmanuel Forbes
Long Snapper
Starter: R-So. Hayes Hammond
Reserve: R-Fr. Rex Robich
Holder
Starter: Gr. George Georgopoulos
Reserve: R-Sr. Archer Trafford