Starkville - Mississippi State wide receivers Jacoby Bellazar and Nakai Poole are the newest names to enter the transfer portal since head coach Zach Arnett was fired on Monday.

Both receivers were in their first season with the program and were on pace to redshirt. Their transfer brings the total number of scholarship players to enter the transfer portal to three, following running back Simeon Price.

Bellazar, a transfer from Southwest Mississippi C.C., appeared in two games for the Bulldogs and made one reception for 13 yards. In junior college, the Baton Rouge native hauled in 65 receptions for 1,138 yards and ten touchdowns across two seasons and collected offers from South Florida, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State.

Poole, a 6-foot-3 freshman, did not see any action during his first collegiate season. The three-star prospect out of Norcross (Ga.) High School committed to Mississippi State over Auburn, Missouri and Michigan State among many others.

Mississippi State players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal due to Arnett's firing. The fall transfer portal window will open for all players after the final College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled on December 4th, and will close on January 3rd.