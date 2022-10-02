After Mississippi State's dominant 42-24 win over Texas A&M yesterday, the Bulldogs are gaining some national respect, getting ranked #23 by the Associated Press and the Coaches Polls.

The 4-1 Bulldogs were one of seven SEC teams featured in this week's AP Poll, along with #1 Alabama, #2 Georgia, #8 Tennessee, #9 Ole Miss, #13 Kentucky, and #25 LSU. The Coaches Poll also featured seven SEC teams, but Arkansas came in at #25 instead of LSU.

The win by Mississippi State caused Texas A&M to fall out of the rankings after being ranked #17 by both polls. The Bulldogs won in all aspects of the game over the Aggies as they sacked the Aggies four times while being sacked zero times. Will Rogers also outdueled A&M passers Max Johnson and Haynes King, throwing for 329 yards compared to their 252, and Mike Leach's squad also won the ground game outrushing the Aggies 144 to 130.

The biggest difference in the game was the turnover battle which Mississippi State won 5-0 with two forced fumbles by Collin Duncan and Nathaniel Watson, two interceptions including a pick-6 by Emmanuel Forbes, and a blocked field goal, also by Forbes, which Decamerion Richardson returned for a touchdown.

Mississippi State will be tested in their next two games with ranked matchups against Arkansas at home and Kentucky on the road.