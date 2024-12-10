Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren will enter the transfer portal

Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren announced he is entering the transfer portal. Head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff have been actively pursuing quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Blake Shapen , who started the first four games of the season for Mississippi State, announced today that he would be returning to Starkville for his final season of eligibility.

Van Buren was a Rivals250 prospect in the 2024 class and he was the second player to commit after Lebby was announced as the new Mississippi State head coach.

Van Buren assumed the starting role after Shapen went down with a season-ending injury. He threw for 1,885 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 54.7-percent of his passes.

Prior to signing with Mississippi State, Van Buren was a long time Oregon commit. Maryland was also a legitimate contender for his commitment.