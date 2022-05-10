Mississippi State Position Group Preview: Offensive Line

This will be part one of a series where I preview each of Mississippi State's position groups heading into the 2022 season, featuring the offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks, defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, and special teams. Today I'll start with the big men in the trenches: the offensive line.

Experience on the Inside

The good news for the Bulldogs is that they return a trio of seniors on the interior of the offensive line. LaQuinston Sharp will be the anchor in the middle; the Columbus, MS native was one of the top pass-blocking centers in the country last season, ranking 6th overall and 1st in the Southeastern Conference with an 83.8 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. At one point, it was uncertain if Sharp would be eligible to play this season, but the NCAA granted him a medical redshirt for his 2018 season at EMCC, where he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2nd game of the year.

"It's huge to have him back," said Mississippi State Offensive Line Coach Mason Miller. "Especially right down there on the goal line. He is telling everybody what to do."

On each side, Sharp projects to have former LSU transfer Cole Smith and hometown product Kameron Jones next to him.

Starkville's own Kameron Jones held things down at left guard in 2021 and, like Sharp, was one of the top pass blockers in the conference at his position, ranking 4th among all SEC guards by PFF. Jones is also someone who could factor in on the outside, as the 315-pounder worked both at right guard and right tackle during spring practice. Last season, Jones primarily played left guard, but Coach Miller wants to keep him comfortable on one side.

"Last year, I was having to take Kam and flip him over from left guard to right tackle, and so he's flipping his feet, and that's hard for a kid to do, so we're trying to eliminate that (by moving him to right guard)," said Miller

The son of former Mississippi State and 8-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Brent Smith, Cole struggled in 2020 at the center position but emerged in 2021 at right guard. With Mike Leach's Air Raid Offense, Mississippi State led the nation with 54.8 passing attempts per game, so it's important to have guys who can pass protect up and down the line, and the product of Pontotoc High School filled that role nicely as PFF graded him as the 8th best pass-blocking guard in the SEC. While Smith was sidelined in spring practice due to injury, he is expected to take up the left guard duties this year.

Should Jones win out on the job at right tackle, State brings in a new name to fill in at right guard in Steven Losoysa. A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, Losoya was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team in 2020 and has experience as a starter at both tackle and guard. In spring practice, the 305-pound Nashville native took reps at tackle, guard, and center but spent the most time at guard, and Coach Miller has said he sees him as an interior guy.



