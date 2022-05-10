Mississippi State Position Group Preview: Offensive Line
This will be part one of a series where I preview each of Mississippi State's position groups heading into the 2022 season, featuring the offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks, defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, and special teams. Today I'll start with the big men in the trenches: the offensive line.
Experience on the Inside
The good news for the Bulldogs is that they return a trio of seniors on the interior of the offensive line. LaQuinston Sharp will be the anchor in the middle; the Columbus, MS native was one of the top pass-blocking centers in the country last season, ranking 6th overall and 1st in the Southeastern Conference with an 83.8 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. At one point, it was uncertain if Sharp would be eligible to play this season, but the NCAA granted him a medical redshirt for his 2018 season at EMCC, where he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2nd game of the year.
"It's huge to have him back," said Mississippi State Offensive Line Coach Mason Miller. "Especially right down there on the goal line. He is telling everybody what to do."
On each side, Sharp projects to have former LSU transfer Cole Smith and hometown product Kameron Jones next to him.
Starkville's own Kameron Jones held things down at left guard in 2021 and, like Sharp, was one of the top pass blockers in the conference at his position, ranking 4th among all SEC guards by PFF. Jones is also someone who could factor in on the outside, as the 315-pounder worked both at right guard and right tackle during spring practice. Last season, Jones primarily played left guard, but Coach Miller wants to keep him comfortable on one side.
"Last year, I was having to take Kam and flip him over from left guard to right tackle, and so he's flipping his feet, and that's hard for a kid to do, so we're trying to eliminate that (by moving him to right guard)," said Miller
The son of former Mississippi State and 8-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Brent Smith, Cole struggled in 2020 at the center position but emerged in 2021 at right guard. With Mike Leach's Air Raid Offense, Mississippi State led the nation with 54.8 passing attempts per game, so it's important to have guys who can pass protect up and down the line, and the product of Pontotoc High School filled that role nicely as PFF graded him as the 8th best pass-blocking guard in the SEC. While Smith was sidelined in spring practice due to injury, he is expected to take up the left guard duties this year.
Should Jones win out on the job at right tackle, State brings in a new name to fill in at right guard in Steven Losoysa. A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, Losoya was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team in 2020 and has experience as a starter at both tackle and guard. In spring practice, the 305-pound Nashville native took reps at tackle, guard, and center but spent the most time at guard, and Coach Miller has said he sees him as an interior guy.
Battles at Tackles
Mississippi State saw All-American left tackle Charles Cross hear his name called by the Seattle Seahawks with the ninth overall pick. They also lost right tackle Scott Lashley, who exercised all of his college eligibility. Replacing both starting tackles will be no easy task, and as of now, it appears they have four guys competing for two spots.
"There are a lot of bombs going off. It's a slow process. We're still looking for two tackles. That's what we're looking for around here. Someone's got to step up, or something has to happen," said Miller.
It'll be a battle between redshirt freshman Albert Reese IV and senior Kameron Jones on the right side. As mentioned earlier, Jones has starting experience at guard, where he excelled, but has seen some action at right tackle. Reese redshirted his first season with the Bulldogs. The 6'7" 315-pound tackle prepped at Clearwater International Academy in Florida but is originally from Edmonton, Alberta. While he looks the part of an Air Raid offensive tackle, there is still some work to do for him to do to be ready to face SEC edge rushers.
"He needs to bend. He's such a big guy," said Miller. "He has to learn to get that butt down. He gets walked into the quarterback a little too much right now."
Another positional change could be in store on the left side as senior Kwatrivous Johnson has seen opportunities at left tackle after spending most of his career on the interior. State also brings in Percy Lewis from MGCCC; the 6'8" 345 pound was a massive recruiting win for the Bulldogs as he was the 5th ranked junior college prospect in the 2022 class and picked State over SEC West foes Ole Miss and Auburn after he decomitted from Oregon. Lewis is still working to get up to speed in the SEC, and we will know more during fall camp regarding how ready he is.
After suffering a leg injury in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech, Johnson missed the beginning weeks of spring practice but has SEC experience at guard and right tackle. Johnson served as the primary right guard for the first half of the season, sat out of the Kentucky game due to a suspension, and Cole Smith ran away with the job the rest of the season. When Johnson did play, he was a solid factor in both pass protection and in the run game, ranking in the top 7 in both categories by Pro Football Focus, but it remains to be seen how that will translate to left tackle.
Both of these tackle battles will be something to monitor going into fall camp, and finding the right fit or not, could make or break the season for Mississippi State as the Air Raid is so focused on consistency from its offensive tackles.