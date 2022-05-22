Mississippi State Position Group Preview: Cornerbacks

With Martin Emerson recently getting drafted (no. 68 overall) to the Cleveland Browns, and the additions of DeCarlos Nicholson and Marcus Banks through the transfer portal, it's fair to say that the DB room for Mississippi State is a little different. Here, we're focusing on what the 2022 Mississippi State cornerback group will be looking like heading into this fall.

Although this group won't look exactly the same, the Bulldogs are luckily still retaining junior Emmanuel Forbes for what could be his final year at Mississippi State.

Forbes has been incredible since he stepped foot on campus, in his first two seasons the phenom has notched 103 total tackles, 8 total interceptions (3 for TDs), and 11 pass breakups against some of the best the SEC and country have to offer. With the quality of play he has presented in his time here, it wouldn't be far-fetched to suggest he could be heading to the NFL Draft next spring.





Post-spring practice, it's looking like junior Decamerion Richardson could be the no.2 CB on the depth chart.

Richardson, a member of Mississippi State's 2020 recruiting class, has seen limited playing time throughout his first two seasons but has incredible potential. Coming out of Bossier City, Lousiana Richardson showed his elite athleticism on the high school level, as he recorded a blazing fast 10.75 100-meter dash, and that paired with his size at 6'2 190 makes him a huge threat against opposing quarterbacks.





Last December, the Bulldogs were able to flip a highly coveted junior college prospect in DeCarlos Nicholson.

Nicholson, a Mississippi Gulf Coast CC product and former Kentucky commit, was a huge Signing Day flip for Mississippi State. Listed at 6'3 200, Nicholson has a ton of natural talent at cornerback-it's incredibly hard to believe he was a quarterback up until last year. Last fall, he fully proved he belongs out in the secondary- in his first season at cornerback, he was able to total up 19 tackles (2 for loss), and 16 pass breakups for MGCCC.





The Bulldogs were also able to add former Alabama CB Marcus Banks through the transfer portal in December.

Banks, a Houston native and the 8th ranked cornerback in the 2019 class saw limited playing time at Alabama but was another highly sought-after player in the portal. Though it looked as though Miami was making a strong push, Mississippi State ended up being able to bring in the talented corner. At 6'0 190, Banks is another big corner with impressive speed and ball skills at his position and should be a great addition to the Bulldog's cornerback room.





Only time can tell, but the Bulldogs have brought in a ton of talent to beef up their passing defense, and although there may be changes, there's certainly a lot to look forward to for Mississippi State fans this fall when it comes to this group.