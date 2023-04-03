Starkville - Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Pico Kohn announced Monday that he would be undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL.

Kohn has not appeared in a game for the Bulldogs this season, and the lefty from Verbena, Alabama left the following message on Twitter:

“To my Mississippi State family, unfortunately I will undergo surgery on a torn UCL and miss the remainder of the 2023 season. While this is not how I expected my sophomore season to go, I trust in God’s plans for me and I know that I am surrounded by the best staff in college baseball that will help me do what is necessary to get back on the field wearing the maroon and white. Until then, I will continue to be my teammates’ biggest supporter on and off the field.”

"It has been day-to-day, and the waiting has been terrible. Not the news we wanted but happy to have answers," his mother Kim added. "He also has bone spurs that will be removed during the surgery. Thankful for Mississippi State Baseball for looking out for Pico and taking the time to get answers and not rush him."

Kohn's absence has been unfortunate for a Mississippi State club that ranks last in the SEC with a 6.62 ERA. As a freshman in 2022, the southpaw was one of the Bulldogs' go-to bullpen arms making 21 appearances. In 36.2 innings, Kohn pitched for a 4.91 ERA with 35 strikeouts, 18 walks, and a .255 opponent batting average.

The typical recovery time for pitchers with a torn UCL is 12-15 months, and Kohn is the third Mississippi State pitcher to miss the 2023 season with the injury. Right-handers Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger underwent Tommy John surgery after suffering their injuries last season. All-American Landon Sims also suffered the injury during his final season with the Bulldogs in 2022 and has not yet pitched in Minor League Baseball after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While Kohn is out for the season, Mississippi State is starting to get more healthy on the mound with recent returns from righties Cade Smith, Aaron Nixon, and Parker Stinnett from injuries suffered early in the season. The Bulldogs will be back in action tomorrow as they'll take on Grambling before heading down Highway 82 for an SEC series with Alabama beginning Thursday.



