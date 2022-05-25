Mississippi State Outfielder Matt Corder Enters the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State junior outfielder Matt Corder entered the transfer portal last night, sources tell Rivals.

The Germantown High School product spent his first two collegiate seasons at Hinds Community College. While in Juco, Corder had a phenomenal sophomore season, posting a .458 batting average and 17 stolen bases in 41 games.

This season, Corder joined the Diamond Dogs and saw action in 22 games, drawing 11 starts in centerfield. In 50 plate appearances, the righty hit for a .171 batting average with one home run, eight RBIs, and nine walks.

Corder is the seventh player from the 2022 roster to enter the transfer portal, following RHP Mikey Tepper, RHP Bradley Wilson, LHP Andrew Walling, LHP Taylor Montiel, C Gray Bane, and OF Revy Higgins III.