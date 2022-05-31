Mississippi State Outfielder Brayland Skinner Enters the Transfer Portal

This afternoon, Mississippi State outfielder Brayland Skinner entered the transfer portal, according to a rivals.com source.

The Lake Cormorant, MS, native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Northwest Mississippi C.C. and joined the Diamond Dogs in 2021. As a junior, the lefty mostly saw action as a late-inning defensive replacement and a pinch-runner. He hit for a .205 batting with one home run and was successful on six of his seven stolen base attempts. This season, Skinner saw limited action, drawing four starts and appeared in only eight of Mississippi State's 30 SEC games, and posted a .273 batting average in 33 at-bats.

The speedster will always be remembered in Starkville for what he did in the 2021 College World Series Semifinal against Texas. In the ninth inning, Skinner entered as a pinch-runner on first base, he then stole 2nd base and scored the game-winning run on a Tanner Leggett single to send State to the Championship Series against Vanderbilt, where the Bulldogs would take home their first-ever national championship.

With the 2020 season not counting towards eligibility, Skinner has one year remaining to play in college.

Skinner is the eighth player from Mississippi State to enter the transfer portal, following LHP Taylor Montiel, C Gray Bane, OF Revy Higgins III, LHP Andrew Walling, RHP Mikey Tepper, RHP Bradley Wilson, and OF Matt Corder.