It was a wild and eventful signing day on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period kicked off. From unexpected commitment flips to surprising announcements, signing day certainly had it all. The state of Mississippi had some notable wins on the recruiting trail. Both Mississippi State and Ole Miss received NLIs that allowed each coaching staff to breathe a sigh of relief and celeberate with excitement. Two signings, however, were more important than others for the two programs. ******

MISSISSIPPI STATE SECURES TOP TARGET

Four-star safety Isaac Smith was the top target for Mississippi State in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs prioritized the Rivals250 defensive back for months before closing with his signature on Wednesday. It marked as a marquee win on the trail for head coach Zach Arnett, who abruptly took over earlier this month. "He’s a tremendous football player. I think we have the perfect position on defense for him," Arnett said during his signing day press conference. "There were quite a few cowbells ringing in the football building when his paperwork came through." Smith, an Ole Miss legacy, is an UA All-American selection and proved to be a difference-making talent on the high school level. As an early-enrollee, he has a legitimate opportunity to carve out a significant role for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. *****

PERKINS LOCKS-IN WITH REBELS

Suntarine Perkins is one of the most freakish defensive prospects in America. At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Perkins has a big frame with great length to complement his sideline-to-sideline quickness and overall playmaking ability. There was a reason why Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss had to fend off Nick Saban and Alabama until pen hit paper. Perkins impacted the game in a huge way on both sides of the ball. He capped-off his prep career with a monster performance in the state championship game with Kiffin in the building.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gZG8gaXQgYWxsISBNaWdodCBoYXZlIHRvIHN0ZWFsIHlvdSBm cm9tIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNlIHRvIHBsYXkgYSBsaXR0bGUgUnVubmluZ2JhY2sg 8J+YgiBUaGFua3MgZm9yIHN0YXlpbmcgaG9tZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N1bnRhcmluZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A c3VudGFyaW5lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ0JTSFltcjc4 TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU0hZbXI3OE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TGFuZSBLaWZmaW4gKEBMYW5lX0tpZmZpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5lX0tpZmZpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU2Njg2NDA3NTI0 MzUyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK