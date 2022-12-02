Mississippi State has succeeded this week in getting some key upperclassmen to return for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, one of their best underclassmen won't be back as sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

"First, I would like to thank God because without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my family for being my biggest support system and being here with me through it all."

"Thank you to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play on this level. For the Bulldog fans, I am forever grateful for each of you welcoming me into the community and allowing me to call this my home over the past two years."

"With that being said, after a lot of prayer and reflection, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility," Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Thomas was a big late addition to Mississippi State's 2021 recruiting class as they flipped him from South Carolina. He began to break out toward the end of his freshman year, finishing with 18 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eufaula, Alabama, native split time with Tulu Griffin at X-receiver this season and emerged as the Bulldogs' top option in the passing game. Thomas finished his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 626 yards on 44 receptions with seven touchdowns.

The 6'2" receiver scored the game-winning touchdown in the Egg Bowl last week and had his best performance of the season against Texas A&M with five catches for 134 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

Mississippi State was already set to graduate established receivers Caleb Ducking and Austin Williams, so losing Thomas is a tough blow for the prospects of the 2023 season. Mike Leach and company will need to venture into the transfer portal to try to replace some of the production they're losing.

Thomas is the second Mississippi State player who plans to transfer, following offensive lineman Reed Buys, who entered the transfer portal yesterday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.