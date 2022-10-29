Mississippi State lost its first commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle this afternoon as Leflore County (Miss.) safety Dante Kelly announced he would be re-opening his recruitment.

"First I would like to thank God for all of his blessings... I want to thank Mississippi State for the love, support, and opportunity they have given me," Kelly shared on Twitter. "This has been an exciting and difficult time for me. With that being said I've decided to de-commit from Mississippi State. My recruitment is 100% open."

The three-star committed to the Bulldogs back in June after a standout performance at Top Dawg Camp over offers from Memphis, Vanderbilt, and Southern Miss.

The 6'3" 200-pound athlete has primarily played linebacker in his senior season and leads his team with 66 tackles while also adding 3.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

Mississippi State still holds defensive back commitments from Hattiesburg (Miss.) three-star Jaylen Aborom and Clarksdale (Miss.) three-star Kelley Jones.

The Bulldogs are still in hot pursuit of four-star Itawamba (Miss.) safety Isaac Smith, and Mike Leach was in attendance for their game on Thursday. Mississippi State will have to battle the likes of LSU and Texas A&M for Smith's signature.