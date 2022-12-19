Mississippi State has lost the commitment of Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker.

“I would like to announce with all the recent changes, I am officially opening up my recruitment. I want to thank everyone at Mississipi State for the time spent recruiting me but after long talks with my family I have decided it’s the best thing for me. Recruitment 100% open,” Crocker said in a Twitter post.

Crocker committed to the Bulldogs over the summer after officially visiting Mississippi State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. He had been solid to Mississippi State since committing by not taking other visits, but the unfortunate death of Mike Leach and the coaching change to Zach Arnett have made Crocker reassess his options.

With the early signing day approaching on Wednesday, it is possible that Crocker will wait until the February signing period to make his final decision.

Crocker is the only player to decommit since the coaching change as of right now. He is the second to decommit this class as safety Dante Kelly flipped to Vanderbilt last month.

Mississippi State currently has 22 players committed and the 23rd-ranked recruiting class. They still hold commitments from four offensive linemen in Malik Ellis, Zay Alexander, Jayden Hobson, and Amari Smith.