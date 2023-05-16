Former Penn State running back Keyvone Lee transferred to Mississippi State and began classes on Tuesday, a source confirmed with BulldogBlitz.

The St. Petersburg, Florida product spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions and rushed for 1,062 yards. Lee entered the transfer portal in January and made an official visit to Mississippi State last month.

The 6'0", 225-pound running back led Penn State in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. As a true freshman during a shortened eight-game season for the Big Ten, Lee tallied 89 carries for 438 yards and four touchdowns, and added on 12 receptions for 66 yards.

In 13 games as a sophomore Lee carried the ball 108 times for 530 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught 15 passes for 130 yards. In 2022 Lee appeared in only five games. He had 25 carries for 95 yards and three receptions for 23 yards, including the game winning touchdown catch with 57 seconds remaining against Purdue. As he battled injuries throughout the season the freshman duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen emerged as the leaders of the Penn State backfield.

As a recruit, Lee was a four-star prospect out of Superior Collegiate in Clearwater, Florida and racked up over 25 offers including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, and Florida State. He originally committed to the Florida Gators before flipping to Penn State during his junior year.

Lee will have two years of eligibility remaining at Mississippi State. He enters a Mississippi State offense that will transition from the Air Raid under Mike Leach to a more balanced attack under newly hired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

Mississippi State returns leading rusher Jo'quavious Marks who had 582 rushing yards and 288 receiving yards, but lost Dillon Johnson who transferred to Washington after rushing for 488 yards with 285 receiving yards. Mississippi State also returns redshirt sophomore Simeon Price and brings in Juco recruit Jeffery Pittman and freshman Seth Davis.