After a two-month search for a new Athletics Director, Mississippi State President Mark Keenum introduced former Oklahoma Deputy A.D. Zac Selmon as the school's new A.D. during a press conference Friday.

"In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation's very best athletics department administrators," Keenum said. "After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant's heart - a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs - all of them."

Selmon replaces John Cohen, who had served as the school's Athletics Director since 2016 before leaving for Auburn in November. Bracky Brett led the athletic department during the search as the Interim A.D. and promoted Zach Arnett to head football coach after the passing of Mike Leach.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity and a professional journey that I’m ready to begin,” said Selmon. “I want to thank Dr. Keenum for his confidence in me. I’m grateful to my family for preparing me from an early age to work hard and trust in God. I have a deep and abiding respect for Mississippi State’s traditions and the role this university plays in taking care of what matters in this state and nation. My family and I are eager to join the Bulldog family.”

The 37-year-old has been with Oklahoma since 2015, working under one of the nation's most respected athletics directors, Joe Castiglione. He played a key role in stakeholder relations at Oklahoma, helping them build their funds in the athletic department and NIL. He also oversaw ticket sales, fan experience, and strategic communications.

He began his administrative career at Oklahoma in 2009 as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant director of development. He served as the Associate A.D. to North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham from 2014-15 before returning back to Oklahoma.

Before his days working in administration, Selmon was a four-year starter as a tight end at Wake Forest from 2004-2007 and earned his bachelor's degree in religion and international studies. He then earned a master's degree in intercollegiate athletics administration at Oklahoma.

Selmon becomes the first black athletics director in Mississippi State history and the fourth in SEC history. He comes from a strong football and Oklahoma family. His father, Dewey Selmon, and uncles Lee Roy and Lucious Selmon all starred for OU during the 1970s and were part of the Sooners' 1973 National Championship team.



