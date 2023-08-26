Starkville - Freshman linebacker Ty Jones is no longer listed on the 2023 Mississippi State roster, confirming reports from earlier this week that Jones had left the team.

Jones' mother passed away in December, and he had missed parts of summer practice to be at home with family. 247Sports reported that Jones is not expected to continue his football career elsewhere.

The Bay Springs, Miss. native was the first pledge in Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class back in December of 2022. Jones also held offers from Ole Miss, Indiana, Memphis, Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

As a senior at Bay Springs High School, Jones led the team to a 14-1 record and a MHSAA 1A State Championship. He totaled 50 tackles, 16.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense and rushed for 1,745 yards and 34 touchdowns on offense.