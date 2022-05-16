Mississippi State Forward DJ Jeffries Exits the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State forward DJ Jeffries, who entered the transfer portal back in April, has removed his name from the portal and will return to Mississippi State.

Jeffries is the 2nd Mississippi State player to remove his name from the transfer portal, following sophomore guard Shakeel Moore.

The Olive Branch, MS, native spent his first two collegiate seasons at nearby Memphis with Penny Hardaway where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists before transferring to Mississippi State.

In his junior season with the Bulldogs, the 6'8" forward appeared in all 34 games, starting 31, and averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while being one of State's most versatile defenders, finishing 2nd on the team in blocks.

Jeffries is the fifth player from last year’s team to return as he’ll join center Tolu Smith, forwards Cameron Matthews and Keshawn Murphy, and guard Shakeel Moore.

Chris Jans also brings in a pair of freshmen in Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard Martavious Russell, as well as three transfers in Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis, Southeast Missouri State guard Eric Reed Jr., and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr.

Mississippi State now has three spots left to fill. The priority target remains Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley, who took an official visit to Starkville last weekend. State will battle Kansas for the 2-time All-Missouri Valley guard.



