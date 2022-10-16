Mississippi State picked up a commitment from Gainesville (FL) F.W. Buchholz ATH Creed Whittemore this evening, flipping him from his hometown Florida Gators.

Whittemore committed to Florida back in May, but after making an official visit to Mississippi State last weekend, he made the decision to commit to the Bulldogs.

The 5'11", 177-pound athlete plays quarterback for F.W. Buchholz and threw for 2,101 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions as a junior while rushing for 763 yards and eight scores. This season he's leading the Bobcats to an undefeated record and threw for 920 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions and rushed for 340 yards and six touchdowns in his first four games.

Whittemore is the brother of Florida junior wide receiver Trent Whittemore and former Troy wide receiver Luke Whittemore, and he is expected to move to wide receiver at the next level like his brothers. He also competes in track & field and won a district title as a junior in the 100-meter dash when he posted a 10.85.

The three-star also held offers from UCF, Penn State, and Texas A&M, among others. He is the fourth wide receiver to join Mississippi State's 2023 class, following Blackman (TN) three-star Justin Brown, Norcross (GA) three-star Nakai Poole, and Southwest Mississippi C.C. three-star Jacoby Bellazar.