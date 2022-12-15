Evans is the fourth defensive back to commit to Mississippi State in the past week following Shiloh (Ga.) cornerback Brice Pollock , LSU transfer Ray'Darious Jones , and Miami transfer Khamauri Rogers . Mississippi State also holds defensive back commitments from in-state products Kelley Jones and Jaylen Aborom .

Mississippi State continued its recruiting momentum in the defensive backfield this evening flipping Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep cornerback Luke Evans from Cincinnati.

Evans committed to Cincinnati in June over Penn State and Miami, but after Bearcats Head Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin job he started to evaluate other options and officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend.

Evans' father Percy was a four-year starter for Cincinnati on the defensive line from 1995-98 and was a team captain his senior year. His Uncle Mike Evans was a defensive lineman at Michigan and was selected in the fourth round of the 1992 NFL Draft and spent time with the Chiefs and Packers.

The 6'2", 165-pound Evans is the prototype of what Mississippi State has had at cornerback in recent seasons displaying his good size and length. He posted 13 PBUs and four interceptions as a junior at Stoneman Douglas High School as a junior and had six PBUs his senior year at Chaminade-Madonna Prep.

Rivals rates Evans as a high three-star with a 5.7 grade. He is rated as the #63 cornerback in the country and the #89 prospect in the Sunshine State.

With signing day a week away, Mississippi State holds commitments from 22 prospects in the 2023 class and two incoming transfers.