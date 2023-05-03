Mississippi State men’s basketball Chris Jans has signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The deal adds one year to his initial contract, the maximum extension allowed in the State of Mississippi.

The extension gives Jans a base salary of $3.2 million during the 2023-24 season with an annual increase and performance-based incentives according to Rothstein. Jans had a base salary of $2.4 million during his first season at Mississippi State.

“Chris Jans is an elite coach who has made a major impact on Mississippi State Men's Basketball in short time," Mississippi State Athletics Director Zac Selmon said. "He and his staff have elevated our program on and off the court, through a culture of accountability, student-athlete development, toughness, hard work and excellence. I look forward to continuing to work with Chris as we elevate our men's basketball program to greater heights."

"We are grateful for Dr. Mark Keenum and Director of Athletics Zac Selmon for the belief in our vision for Mississippi State Men's Basketball," Jans said. "This will also allow our tremendous staff to be rewarded for their expertise and hard work. Sheri and I have settled into Starkville and continue to be impressed with all the people we have met and especially our loyal fan base. We are already looking forward to next season in the new and improved Humphrey Coliseum."

Jans, who was hired last offseason after five seasons at New Mexico State, took the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 during his first season in Starkville in 2022-23.

In year one under Jans, Mississippi State finished 21-13 and 8-10 in SEC play. The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with a win over Florida and made the NCAA Tournament First Four where they fell to Pittsburgh 60-59.

Mississippi State began the SEC slate with a 1-7 start but had a tremendous finish to their season going 9-4, including a five-game win streak where they picked up résumé-building wins over TCU, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Jans ranks fifth among active head coaches with a .742 career winning percentage, behind only Mark Few, Bill Self, Brian Dutcher, and John Calipari.

Jans built an identity in the tough defense that Mississippi State played. The Bulldogs ranked ninth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and were able to play their way into the postseason despite ranking dead last in three-point shooting among Division-1 teams at 26.6%.