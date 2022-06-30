Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Inks Contract Extension

Just two days after Head Coach Mike Leach was extended, Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Zach Arnett reached an agreement on a contract extension.

Arnett's contract is expected to pay him $3.9 through the 2024 season. He will earn $1.2 million in 2022 and receive an increase of $100k each year.

Arnett is a product of Rocky Long's 3-3-5 defensive scheme from his four seasons as a linebacker at New Mexico from 2005-2008, carrying that system into his coaching philosophy. After his playing career, he joined the staff at San Diego State as a graduate assistant beginning in 2011. He was then promoted to Linebackers Coach in 2014 and then to Defensive Coordinator in 2018.

After the conclusion of the 2019 season, Arnett accepted the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse before being offered the position at Mississippi State and taking that job. Mississippi State ranked 30th in the nation in total defense last season and improved from 57th in total defense in year one with Zach Arnett at the helm. The Bulldogs have also had a stout run defense under Arnett, ranking 23rd in rushing defense in 2020 and 12th in 2021.