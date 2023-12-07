Starkville - Mississippi State defensive backs Corey Ellington and DeCarlos Nicholson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Both players were significant pieces to the Bulldog secondary during the 2023 season.

Ellington, a 6-foot-3 safety out of Lexington, Miss., had a breakout season as a junior, making nine starts. He made 66 tackles, two pass breakups, two sacks and one forced fumble and was one of the Bulldogs’ top defenders against the pass. In 300 coverage snaps, Ellington was targeted 17 times and allowed 11 receptions for 98 yards and no touchdowns.

Ellington appeared in eight games as a freshman and 11 games as a sophomore, combining for 26 tackles. The former three-star prospect chose the in-state Bulldogs over Arkansas, Indiana and Memphis as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

“To my Hail State family I would love to start by saying that first and foremost it’s been a helluva 3 years being a Bulldog! All the ups and downs we pushed through as a university and as a team is something I’ll never forget. I appreciate the fans and coaches for believing in me and giving me the chance to compete for the history of Mississippi State football. I have learned so many things during my time here and it wasn’t just about football but how to grow as a man. Every Saturday, no matter the weather nor how our fans felt, you’ll came and supported. For that, it will always be an honor and Starkvegas will forever have a place in my heart. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a true junior,” Ellington said on Instagram.

Like Ellington, Nicholson saw his first extensive action during the 2023 campaign. The senior cornerback made seven starts with 42 tackles and two pass breakups. Against the pass, Nicholson played 251 coverage snaps and was targeted 31 times for 23 receptions, 312 yards and four touchdowns.

After spending two seasons at Mississippi State Gulf Coast Community College, the Petal, Miss. product appeared in 13 games and made five tackles as a junior in 2022.

As a three-star Juco recruit in the 2022 class, Nicholson flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Kentucky before flipping back to the Bulldogs on signing day. He also held offers from Ole Miss, Florida State and Baylor.

“To my Bulldog family, the past two years spent in Starkville have been filled with memories and lessons that’ll last a lifetime. I appreciate the Bulldog faithful for showing up and showing out every Saturday. Starkville has taught me a lot & helped me become a man. So, for that I’m forever thankful. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left as a grad transfer,” Nicholson said on X.

Both Ellington and Nicholson will have one year of eligibility remaining at their next schools.

Mississippi State has now lost ten scholarship players to the transfer portal, including six starters. Notable losses include quarterback Will Rogers, wide receiver Zavion Thomas, right guard Steven Losoya and tight end Ryland Goede.

The Bulldogs are set to return only one starter in the defensive backfield in cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who still has a covid year remaining, as safeties Shawn Preston Jr. and Marcus Banks have exhausted all of their college eligibility. Cornerback Brice Pollock is also a talented returning piece who made three starts as a true freshman.