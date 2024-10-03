Mississippi State commit Damarius Yates has other SEC suitors

in other news
Analysis: What Tyler Lockhart Means For MSU
How big of a get is four-star LB Tyler Lockhart? Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman breaks down his game.
Know Your Enemy: Texas
We spoke with OrangeBloods staff writer Anwar Richardson for the intel on the Longhorns, ahead of the game Saturday.
Analysis: What King Grace Means For MSU
How big of a get is four-star SG King Grace? Rivals national director Rob Cassidy breaks down his game.
Gorney's Rivals250 Predictions
Mississippi State has pushed for four-star Cameron Sparks, but can it win out? Rivals' Adam Gorney breaks it down.
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Texas
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Texas.
Adam Gorney updates where things stand in running back Damarius Yates' recruitment, including interest from several SEC schools.