Starkville- Timely hitting and quality innings from the bullpen led Mississippi State to an opening day victory over the Air Force Falcons.

It was not the prettiest of starts for Mississippi State as Air Force jumped to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Sam Kulsingham ripped a single on the first pitch of the game, then later came around to score on another single by Jack Bello. The first inning woes may have given Bulldog fans flashbacks to the pitching struggles in the last two seasons.

Mississippi State responded quickly in the bottom of the first with a pair of RBI singles by Bryce Chance and Logan Kohler to take the lead 2-1. However, Air Force starter Seunghim Shim silenced the Bulldog bats over the next three innings, not giving up a hit in that span.

Air Force tied things up in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Walker Zapp. Starter Nate Dohm's day came to an end after 4 innings of work. The Junior gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while adding four strikeouts. Air Force took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth when Evan Siary entered the ballgame for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State responded when Dakota Jordan roped a solo home run to straight away center to cut the deficit to one in the fifth inning. That gave Mississippi State life and they never looked back.

The game turned in the seventh when Bryce Chance launched a two run home run into left center field to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead. Chance finished the day 2-5 with 3 RBI's and a run scored. The Junior outfielder is looking to have a breakout campaign after seeing limited action last year.

The biggest development of the night was the impressive outing by Mississippi State's bullpen. Lefty Tyler Davis tossed a scoreless frame in the seventh while recording a pair of strikeouts. However, the most impressive arm tonight was Senior JUCO transfer Cam Schuelke. Schuelke came on in the eighth and Air Force had no answer for him. He retired six straight batters to end the game and added a couple strikeouts. Schuelke is a name to monitor out of the bullpen this year for the Bulldogs.

Also of note for Mississippi State was the improved infield defense. Dylan Cupp, the talented freshman who got the start at shortstop, impressed with his de. Logan Kohler had a web gem play in the first inning. However, Kohler left the game in the top of the fourth after injuring his shoulder trying to tag a runner sliding into third. There is no update on Kohler's status yet.

Mississippi State and Air Force return to action tomorrow at 4:00 at Dudy Noble Field.








