Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Mississippi State was on bye this weekend, but other results from around the country have shifted the landscape of the projections. Last week, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was the most common projection, but this week the Las Vegas Bowl and Texas Bowl are both common choices.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (NRG Stadium Houston, TX))

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Gator Bowl vs. Florida State (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Gator Bowl vs. Florida State (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)