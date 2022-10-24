Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Last week, the overwhelming majority projected Mississippi State to head out west to the Las Vegas Bowl, but after a 30-6 loss to Alabama which dropped the Bulldogs to a 5-3 record, the projections have shifted to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl as the most common pick.

Here's a look at the projections after week 8:

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Liberty Bowl Memphis, TN)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Gator Bowl vs. Florida State (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Gator Bowl vs. Florida State (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)